QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM remained flat at $$89.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,189,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,622,253.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

