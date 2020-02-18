Qudian (NYSE:QD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 503131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on QD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qudian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Qudian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.
The stock has a market cap of $666.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.
About Qudian (NYSE:QD)
Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.
