Qudian (NYSE:QD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 503131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qudian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Qudian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

The stock has a market cap of $666.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qudian Inc – will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

