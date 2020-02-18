Raymond James Analysts Give Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) a C$1.75 Price Target

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has been given a C$1.75 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BBD.B. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Vertical Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.65 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.30.

BBD.B stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,624,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -298.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

