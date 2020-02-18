REBL (REBL) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded up 40% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. REBL has a market cap of $51,740.00 and $1.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REBL has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. One REBL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.77 or 0.03159520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00238104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00153143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002746 BTC.

REBL Profile

REBL launched on November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,671,673 tokens. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin . REBL’s official website is www.rebellious.io

REBL Token Trading

REBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REBL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.