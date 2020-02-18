Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 526,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $29.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.37 and a beta of 2.07.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,996,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,283,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,892,000 after purchasing an additional 399,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 71.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.