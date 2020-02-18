Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Regal Beloit posted earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Regal Beloit from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 323,365 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after buying an additional 118,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,744,000 after buying an additional 106,029 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,419,000 after purchasing an additional 102,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth $7,633,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

RBC stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,583. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

