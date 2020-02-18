Rentberry (BERRY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Rentberry has a market cap of $91,496.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.04 or 0.03170695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00245418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00156094 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.