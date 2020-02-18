Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Resources Connection has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Resources Connection has a payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RECN opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $459.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

