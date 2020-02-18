Reviewing Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) and Centennial Resource Development (NYSE:CDEV)

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chesapeake Energy and Centennial Resource Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 5 8 1 0 1.71 Centennial Resource Development 0 13 4 0 2.24

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus price target of $2.05, suggesting a potential upside of 355.56%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus price target of $8.47, suggesting a potential upside of 220.71%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 5.46% 9.01% 1.03% Centennial Resource Development 4.08% 2.32% 1.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $10.23 billion 0.09 $873.00 million $0.90 0.50 Centennial Resource Development $891.04 million 0.82 $199.90 million $0.75 3.52

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Resource Development. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Centennial Resource Development on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 13,200 oil and natural gas wells; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,448 one million barrels of oil equivalent. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it leased or acquired approximately 80,223 net acres; and owned 1,597 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

