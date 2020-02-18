REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Downgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised REXEL SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th.

RXEEY stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. REXEL SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

Rexel SA distributes low and ultra-low voltage electrical products to professional customers and markets in the fields of construction, industry, and services. It offers electrical installation equipment, conduits and cables, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, and white and brown goods.

