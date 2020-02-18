Rhumbline Advisers Buys 17,878 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Skechers USA worth $15,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 1,270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,911. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 38,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,253. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.68.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.