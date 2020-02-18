Rhumbline Advisers Buys 20,755 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Glacier Bancorp worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after buying an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of GBCI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. 4,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

