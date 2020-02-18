Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,672 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of PS Business Parks worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in PS Business Parks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 600.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSB shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

NYSE:PSB traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.73. 1,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,694. PS Business Parks Inc has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $192.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $386,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

