Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Mosaic worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 4,116,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $33.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

