Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.38% of Valley National Bancorp worth $14,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. 21,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,010. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

