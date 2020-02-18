Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,964 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.39% of Balchem worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,110,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.67.

BCPC traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.69. 1,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,930. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

