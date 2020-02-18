Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Down 7.7%

Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, approximately 743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

RICOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ricoh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Ricoh alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Ricoh Co Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.