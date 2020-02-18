Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,070.06.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.91. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $64.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,693,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,041,000 after buying an additional 1,425,713 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,892,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 552.6% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 588,276 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $567,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Rio Tinto by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,685,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 304,350 shares during the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

