River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 909 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 22.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Prologis by 151.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 309,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $98.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $97.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.88 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

