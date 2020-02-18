River Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $344,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,713. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.