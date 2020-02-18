River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $381,000.

VGT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.23. 18,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,946. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $187.13 and a one year high of $271.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.48.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

