River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,268 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $891,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,428,904 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,739,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,616,120. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

