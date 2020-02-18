Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 26,699 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,699 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,341,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,110,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after buying an additional 251,425 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after buying an additional 75,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.66. 844,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

