Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.95 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $3,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.43. 13,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.54 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

