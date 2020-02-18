Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.50 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138,973 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.13. 134,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,580. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

