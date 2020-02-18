Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,590,000 after buying an additional 1,222,361 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,540,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,713,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,152,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $37,639,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $70.24. 39,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $44.84 and a 1-year high of $71.23.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

