Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,817 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,895,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,874,000 after purchasing an additional 687,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,293,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $141,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. 3,568,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,828,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. ValuEngine lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

