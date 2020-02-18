Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 3,988.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,050,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $239,116.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,019 shares of company stock valued at $903,569. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 126,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

