Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,194 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 92.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYL shares. Leerink Swann downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

MYL traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. 237,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,514. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. Mylan NV has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.