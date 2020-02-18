Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 47,525 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,525 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in TechnipFMC by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 826.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 462,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 281.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank lowered TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 154,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. TechnipFMC PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

