Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on RealPage (NASDAQ:RP)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RP. Benchmark downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 1.08. RealPage has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 76,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $4,207,347.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,949,168.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $7,615,581.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 501,421 shares of company stock valued at $27,651,982. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in RealPage by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.