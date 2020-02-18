Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 264.60 ($3.48).

LON RBS opened at GBX 209 ($2.75) on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 227.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

