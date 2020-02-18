Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 262.27 ($3.45).

Shares of RBS opened at GBX 208.61 ($2.74) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 227.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 216.99. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

