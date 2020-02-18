Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.48. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 26,060 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (NYSE:RBS)
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
