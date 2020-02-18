Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.48. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 26,060 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 438,942 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,900,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 488,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 186,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 170,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (NYSE:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

