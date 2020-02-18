Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 1,759.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,979 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. Robert W. Baird raised Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

GOOS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 1,340,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

