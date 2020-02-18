Royce & Associates LP Has $5.71 Million Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,811,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,207,000 after acquiring an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,393,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,035,000 after purchasing an additional 137,944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,857 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 91,896 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

TPH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 823,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,374. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

