Royce & Associates LP Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 55,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 125,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 7,148 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $496,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,084. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.94. 17,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,284. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

