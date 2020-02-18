Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Shares in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 853,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Livent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 57,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Shares of LTHM traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 84,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,432. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Livent Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

