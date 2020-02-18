Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 74.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $207.25.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

