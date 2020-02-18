Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 573,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,522 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MBIA were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MBIA by 10.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 28,249 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in MBIA in the third quarter valued at $2,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MBIA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in MBIA by 115.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MBI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $750.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

