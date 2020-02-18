Royce & Associates LP Sells 137,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 134.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 48.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,077. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $83,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,735 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.