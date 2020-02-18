Ruff Reaches Market Cap of $7.69 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and $2.01 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.75 or 0.03226051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00157434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

