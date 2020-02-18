Rupaya Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,330.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 68.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. Rupaya has a total market cap of $37,330.00 and $8.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,270.51 or 1.98931930 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00025363 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,449,244 coins and its circulating supply is 61,263,280 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

