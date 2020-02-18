Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 40,778 Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,329,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 10.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 260,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Scientific Games by 324.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 116,934 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

In other Scientific Games news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGMS. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of SGMS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. 7,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. Scientific Games Corp has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.