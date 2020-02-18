Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,992. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.