Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,113,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Libbey worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Libbey during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Libbey during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Libbey during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Libbey by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 461,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Libbey by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 322,009 shares during the period.

Get Libbey alerts:

LBY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,694. Libbey Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.