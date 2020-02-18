Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 108.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,637 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ VIVO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 3,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $338.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.44. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.