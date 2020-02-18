Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 114.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.38%. Equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

