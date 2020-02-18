Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 67,320 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,853,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brinker International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.78. 5,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,206. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EAT. ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.95.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

