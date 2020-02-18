Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $269,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

RHP traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.19. 3,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,621. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

